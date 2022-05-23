Left Menu

ED seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.53-cr at Kolkata airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:05 IST
ED seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.53-cr at Kolkata airport
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign currencies, including US dollars and Euros, worth Rs 1.53 crore have been seized from a passenger at the Kolkata airport, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The seizure includes USD 1,65,000 and Euro 30,460, the federal agency said in a statement.

The total value of the foreign currencies is equivalent to about Rs 1.53 crore.

The ED undertook the seizure after it was informed by Customs officials, posted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, on May 21 that a passenger with foreign currency was intercepted by them.

The passenger, who has not been identified, landed at the Kolkata airport on board an Indigo Airlines (6E7306) flight from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh that day, the ED said.

As the passenger ''failed'' to provide the source of said foreign exchange and the purpose of traveling with such a ''huge'' amount without any valid document, the currency was seized under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said.

Further investigation is under progress, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022