Womantrepreneur of the year season 1 organized between models and awardees in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): "Womantrepreneur of the Year" was organized by India's largest Women Entrepreneur Community Womantrepreneur Network Pvt Ltd at Pune on May 7, 2022. In this award program, the final selection of certified business women and brands were honored. The main objective of this program is to provide an identity to the women talent present across the country by bringing them out. Miss India International 2021 and actress Zoya Afroz was the celebrity guest of the program.

Selected women entrepreneurs and brands from across the country honoured "Womantrepreneur of the Year" was organized by India's largest Women Entrepreneur Community Womantrepreneur Network Pvt Ltd at Pune on May 7, 2022. In this award program, the final selection of certified business women and brands were honoured. The main objective of this program is to provide an identity to the women talent present across the country by bringing them out. Harish Soni, founder of WEAA and Womantrepreneur, said that 3000 profiles were received from across the country for this event, out of which certified profiles were selected. The nomination process for the candidates was completed through online mode. Overall, selected women entrepreneurs and brands in different categories from across the country have been honoured with trophies and mementos.

Miss India International 2021 and actress Zoya Afroz were present as a celebrity guests at this event. In this event Mandakini Patil made his presence as the chief guest. Vrinda Bhandari & Mark Steven was the event partner of this event. Director Pune Sujata Ransing and Brand ambassador was Sangeeta Ingole also garce the event by their presence. Sujata Ransing, Mrinalini Chitte and Mrunmayee Akolkar are the show stoppers of the show. Talking about Womantrepreneur, Harish Soni further said that Womantrepreneur Global is one such women entrepreneur community of India, in which strong message of women empowerment has been given by connecting business ladies and women entrepreneurs from all over India to this community by recognizing their work. It is a fully woman centric platform. Through which inspiring and creative individuals and brands are getting a chance to showcase themselves. At the same time, they will also be provided with the opportunity to make connections for personal and professional endeavors to achieve personal growth.

These profiles were selected under the category of Womantrepreneur of the Year 2022 :- 1. Aarti Mishra TripathiWoman Entrepreneur of The year

2. Pratima GhangaokarBanker of the year 3. Monica SinghWoman Entrepreneur of the year Banker

4. Surekha PatilBeautician of the year 5. Vaishali PatilFashion Designer

6. Hema TupePageant Queen 7. Anupam SharmaNews Anchor

8. Pinky TrilochandaniSocial Activist ( Stray Animal ) 9. Dimple GaikwadEducationist

10. Reeta KelkarMakeup Artist 11. Shailya VarmaWoman Achiever

12. Yogita MaskeSocial Entrepreneur Of the year 13. Nayanaa PatilInsurance expert of the year

14. Ankita NagraniBest dentist in Pune 15. Nital GantaraCreative Director & Designer

16. Dr Twinkle NanawatiAyurvedic Physician Ayurvedic Physician

17. Divya GanatraArt Educator 18. Manju karemoreSocial Activist

19. Manali kaleScript Writer of the year 20. Sangeeta Roy ChoudaryMost Promising Startup

21. Sanvi NawlaniDietician and Nutritionist These profiles were selected under the category of Brand of the Year 2022 :-

1. FoodyzGourmet Food manufature of the year 2. Rkg shoppingHandloom brand of the year

3. SSK WardrobeWardrobe Designer Of The year 4. Wisdom International SchoolSchool of the year

5. Arabella SalonUnisex Salon of the year 6. Dr Desai HospitalBest Anorectal Hospital

7. Savita BoutiqueBoutique Of the year 8. AuraBest Salon & Spa

9. Shree medicalMedical Services 10. The Secret FoundationNGo

11. Anjani FoundationNgo 12. Gugale GroupLeading Business Group

These profiles were selected under the category of Queen of the Year 2022 :- 1. Priti Shete2. Dr Shubada Jagdale3. Rutuja4. Swati Deore5. Sangita Ingole6. Madhuri Jagtap7. Suwarna Palade8. Jyoti Nirhali9. Swati Prakash

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)