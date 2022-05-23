Sintex Industries Q4 net loss at Rs 119 cr

Textiles maker Sintex Industries Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 119.30 crore for fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 144.05 crore during January-March period a year ago, Sintex Industries said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was up at Rs 1,028.49 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 721.62 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,189.41 crore as against Rs 894.06 crore.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, it reported a net profit of Rs 573.82 crore as compared to Rs 1,306.41 crore profit in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations was Rs 3,059.70 crore in 2021-22. This is 80.43 per cent higher than Rs 1,695.71 crore in the previous year.

