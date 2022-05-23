Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to acquire AI firm Sociograph Solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki to acquire AI firm Sociograph Solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it would acquire an equity stake of 12.09 percent in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd (SSPL) for about Rs 2 crore.

SSPL is artificial intelligence (AI) software company specializing in visual AI platforms predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

''The investment would help MSI strengthen its offering to customers by creating customized sales experiences on the web, virtual reality, and augmented reality,'' the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022