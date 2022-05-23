Maruti Suzuki to acquire AI firm Sociograph Solutions

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it would acquire an equity stake of 12.09 percent in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd (SSPL) for about Rs 2 crore.

SSPL is artificial intelligence (AI) software company specializing in visual AI platforms predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

''The investment would help MSI strengthen its offering to customers by creating customized sales experiences on the web, virtual reality, and augmented reality,'' the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

