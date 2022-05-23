MP: Marriage party vehicle falls into canal, boy missing

A 16-year-old boy was missing after a vehicle that was part of a marriage party fell into the main canal of the Indira Sagar Dam in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Four occupants of the vehicle, a jeep, swam to safety, while a search was on for the missing boy, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday night near Goradia village under the Baidia police station in the district when the four-wheeler carrying five persons fell into the 11-feet deep main canal of the dam, Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav said.

A rescue team later found the jeep about 50 meters away from the accident spot and pulled it out of the canal, he said.

District authorities have temporarily stopped the release of water into the canal from the dam as part of rescue efforts to trace the boy, identified as Kishore Ram, he said.

Barwah town's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anukool Jain and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vinod Dixit were supervising the rescue operation, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)