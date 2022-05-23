KTM launches new bike priced at Rs 3.13 lakh

Premium motorcycle maker KTM on Monday announced the launch of its next-gen 2022 KTM RC 390, which is priced at Rs 3,13,922 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said bookings for the latest bike have also commenced at KTM showrooms across the country.

The KTM RC 390 has been a popular super sports model since 2014.

The latest model comes in race-derived design, with chassis and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles, Grand Prix-inspired electronics like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermotio mode, among others, it said.

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection, while a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank has been added for improved day-to-day riding comfort and fuel range, the company stated.

''The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets,'' said Sumeet Narang, president (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd-- the distributer of KTM motorcycles in India.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap-times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programmes for the KTM's Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well, he said.

This multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India, Narang added.

The next gen KTM RC 390 was developed with a focus on weight saving, particularly throughout the chassis. An all-new bionic wheel design, hollow front axle and new ByBre braking system accounts to considerable unsprung weight saving over the previous generation, the company said.

