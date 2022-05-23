Gold jumps Rs 170; silver rallies Rs 458

Gold jumped Rs 170 to Rs 50,926 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with firm global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,756 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied Rs 458 to Rs 61,792 per kg from Rs 61,334 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.99 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded higher with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.56 percent up at USD 1,857 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded higher extending weekly gains supported by a weaker dollar,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

