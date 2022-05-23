Left Menu

Gold jumps Rs 170; silver rallies Rs 458

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:55 IST
Gold jumps Rs 170; silver rallies Rs 458
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold jumped Rs 170 to Rs 50,926 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with firm global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,756 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied Rs 458 to Rs 61,792 per kg from Rs 61,334 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.99 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded higher with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.56 percent up at USD 1,857 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded higher extending weekly gains supported by a weaker dollar,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022