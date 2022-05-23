Himanta takes up restoration of railway, road links with authorities

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured Himanta Biswa Sarma that rail connectivity to Assam's Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and parts of Manipur, which have been hit by floods and landslides, will be restored by July 10, the chief minister said. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has assured him of repairing the Jatinga-Harangajao in Dima Hasao district by this month-end, he added. Sarma had met the union minister and NHAI authorities in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss damages caused by floods and landslides to railway tracks and roads in the state. As many as 24 people have died in floods and landslides so far this year, while 7.2 lakh populations in 22 districts continue to remain affected.

In a tweet after meeting the railway minister, Sarma said the ministry has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of the railway network in the Dima Hasao district and the work will be completed by July 10.

''Repair of the damaged portions of the vital rail link will not only restore connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam but also reconnect Tripura, Mizoram & parts of Manipur with rest of the country,'' Sarma wrote. Railway tracks have been damaged at 58 points in the hill section in Dima Hasao district under Northeast Frontier Railway and connectivity has snapped since May 15. Sarma said in another tweet that he had discussions with NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyay on issues related to national highways in the state, including the present condition of the road from Maibang to Harangajao in Dima Hasao district which has been severely damaged in six places. The chief minister said he stressed on the urgent repair of the flood and landslide-affected national highways and timely completion of all ongoing projects.

''Glad that the NHAI Chairperson assured to open the Jatinga-Harangajao portion of the road by 31st May 2022,'' he wrote. Sarma also thanked the Indian Air Force and other agencies for air-dropping food items and diesel in far-flung areas in Dima Hasao, which have been cut off due to the floods and landslides. ''Grateful to @IAF_MCC & other agencies for air-dropping food items & diesel in far-flung areas, which will help in road clearance & movement of vehicles,'' he wrote. In another Tweet on Monday, Sarma said donations for helping the government and people can be made to the CM Relief Fund. He wrote ''As early floods and landslides have affected large parts of Assam this time, I am truly overwhelmed to receive numerous queries from people wanting to donate to the cause.

