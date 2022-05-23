ICD and Union of Banks of Kyrgyz Republic hold webinar on viable alternative financing tools

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Union of Banks of Kyrgyz Republic (UB), jointly held a webinar on 18th May 2022 and discussed a roadmap on viable alternative financing tools in the Kyrgyz Republic. The webinar is expected to ultimately lead to the development of concrete financing solutions for banks, as well as non-banking institutions operating in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was officiated by Mr. Rustam Sarybaev, representing the Union of Banks of Kyrgyz Republic (UB), and Mr. Anvar Abdraev, President, Union of Banks of Kyrgyz Republic (UB).

UB views Islamic finance as an alternative banking and financing model which can add to the existing options for financing key economic sectors in the Kyrgyz Republic, facilitating and promoting the building and development of stronger economic ties and cooperation in trade and investment between the Kyrgyz Republic and other member countries of ICD.

The welcoming remarks for the webinar were delivered by Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, Chief Executive Officer of the ICD.

In his address, Mr. Sejiny stated that "Islamic finance has become a viable alternative and innovative source of funding and sustainable investments, necessary to drive economic growth and diversity in the region." He noted further that Islamic finance was emerging as a viable instrument for financing SMEs in the 55 member countries of ICD and beyond.

The webinar introduced the ICD Line of Financing Product as an alternative financing tool to finance SMEs and their projects via local banks and non-banking financial institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic. It also was an opportunity for the participants to share information about ICD's "Islamic Window Advisory Services".

The dialogue provided an avenue to exchange views and gather feedback on possible financing opportunities from ICD through its Line of Financing product.

The event was structured in two sessions, both of which were moderated by Mr. Samir Taghiyev, Head of CIS and Europe at ICD. The main speaker at the opening session of the webinar was Mr. Askar Baimuldin, representing the Financial Institution Financing & Guarantees Division at ICD, while the speaker in the second session was Mr. Muzaffarjon Nizamidinov, representing the Advisory Division, Global Markets Equity Department of ICD.