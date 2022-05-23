Left Menu

Bank of Ghana hikes prime interest rate to 19%

Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its main interest rate by 200 basis points to 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement. The Bank of Ghana shocked markets in March by hiking its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.00% - then the largest increase in the West African country's history - to stem runaway inflation in one of the region's more prosperous nations. The country's overall balance of payment deficit stood at $934.6 million, Addison said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:19 IST
Bank of Ghana hikes prime interest rate to 19%

Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its main interest rate by 200 basis points to 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

The Bank of Ghana shocked markets in March by hiking its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.00% - then the largest increase in the West African country's history - to stem runaway inflation in one of the region's more prosperous nations. Ghana's government also announced sweeping spending cuts that month to try to reduce the budget deficit and save a sliding local currency, with the country on the brink of a full-blown debt crisis.

The gold, oil and cocoa producer saw consumer inflation rise to an 18-year record of 23.6% in April. The country's overall balance of payment deficit stood at $934.6 million, Addison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022