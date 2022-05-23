Pakistan central bank hikes main policy rate by 150 bps to 13.75%

Pakistan's central bank raised the key policy rate on Monday by 150 basis points to 13.75%, the second hike in less than two months.

"This action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to a more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored and containing risks to external stability," the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

The hike comes as the country is going through economic turmoil, including high inflation, declining reserves and a fast-weakening currency.

