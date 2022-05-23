ICD and Alat Free Economic Zone Authority sign MoU

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), and the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU").

The MoU was signed by Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, CEO of ICD, and Mr. Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, AFEZA.

The MoU aims at exploring the possibility of providing diversified sources of funding to meet the growing demand of companies registered at AFEZ. Additionally, both parties will explore the possibility to organize joint activities to promote AFEZA as a Free Economic Zone to ICD member countries.

This collaboration between both parties envisages consulting each other for the purposes of developing specific instruments and bringing to operation the activities as contemplated in the MoU.

ICD remains committed to supporting the development of the member countries including Azerbaijan. This MoU, with AFEZA is another illustration of ICD's high-level plan to help companies registered at AFEZ to access diversified sources of funding.

