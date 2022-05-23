Mahagram ties up with IndusInd Bank to enhance digital payments ecosystem

Mahagram which enables neighbourhood shops to access banking services on Monday said it has tied up with IndusInd Bank to enhance digital payments ecosystem in the country.

The partnership signed between Mahagram and IndusInd Bank aims to add 15 million (1.5 crore) small merchants to UPI QR in the current fiscal year, Mahagram said.

The partnership will help boost financial inclusion, encourage socio-economic development, mitigate risks of a shadow economy and accelerate growth of cashless society, it said in a release.

In the internet era, developing a digital payments ecosystem is a very crucial step as it contributes to economic growth and also ensures easy transactions for customers through their mobile phones, making it a much safer, simpler and more convenient way to pay, Ram Shriram, CEO, Mahagram, said.

''Our target will be to add 15 million small merchants to the UPI QR in this fiscal year. Going forward, our vision is to expand into other sectors, as we work to advance the full payment ecosystem and achieve financial inclusion in India,'' he said.

The launch of digital India campaign in 2015 saw various sectors adapting to technology but people in rural areas still walk far away places to deposit their hard earned money and ATMs are not always easily accessible, Mahagram said.

People are yet to trust digital payments, and this is where fintechs play a strong role, said the fintech player.

Manish Modi, Country Head - Corporate Banking, IndusInd Bank, said the bank's endeavour is to play a significant role in promoting adoption of digital transactions in the country particularly in the rural sector which is one of the core focus areas of the bank.

''We believe, digital payments will bring more transparency to the sector and further empower the merchants. We are very much looking forward to working with Mahagram to advance India's digital transformation, beginning with the rural sector,'' Modi said.

The work that Mahagram has done in India over the last few years has made a notable impact on the country's financial service sector and driven greater levels of financial inclusion, he added.

Mahagram said it aims to enable rural women to save money at the local kirana stores, instead of travelling miles to the nearest bank branch.

Recently, it launched a citizen service delivery portal 'GramSevak.com' to provide basic doorstep banking and e-governance services to all the citizens residing in rural as well as urban locations.

