PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:37 IST
UP: Elderly man killed, son injured as tractor rams into bike
An elderly man was killed while his son was severely injured when a tractor rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Monday.

Rahim Khan (64) was killed and his son Israel (28) was injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, Station House Officer (SHO), Bakewar Police station, Girendra Pal Singh said. The duo was returning home after attending a marriage function. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said. The injured man has been admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

''We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and efforts are on to arrest the tractor driver who is presently absconding,'' police said.

