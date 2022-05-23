UP: Elderly man killed, son injured as tractor rams into bike

An elderly man was killed while his son was severely injured when a tractor rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Monday.

Rahim Khan (64) was killed and his son Israel (28) was injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, Station House Officer (SHO), Bakewar Police station, Girendra Pal Singh said. The duo was returning home after attending a marriage function. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said. The injured man has been admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

''We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and efforts are on to arrest the tractor driver who is presently absconding,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)