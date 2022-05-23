Five dead, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran -state TV
Five people were killed when a 10-storey building in Iran's southern city of Abadan partly collapsed and at least 80 people are trapped under the rubble, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.
It said a rescue operation was being carried out, with emergency teams being dispatched from other cities to help.
