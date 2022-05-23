National Institute of Technology signs MoU with Dr. Moopen's Medical College to undertake collaborative research in healthcare

Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Moopen's Medical College (DMMC), Wayanad, on May 16, 2022 to initiate collaborative work in the field of research, faculty/student exchange and development of methodologies in joint teaching and learning. The objective of the collaboration is to support quality education and training to conduct research, undertake multicentric trials of research projects and promote inter-institutional cooperation. The MoU between NITC and DMMC was signed by Dr P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NITC, and Dr Gopakumaran Kartha, Dean, DMMC.

The agreement emphasizes fulfilling the unmet clinical needs with technology, the development of biodevices in a cost-effective way using the Make in India project and exploring the scope of application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the creation of various diagnostic and therapeutic tools. The agreement also envisaged utilization of biotechnology, bio-informatics, and bio-materials in the field of healthcare. Talking about the signing of MoU, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, "India is on the cusp of a major technological revolution which will impact the healthcare industry significantly. Exposure to modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Metaverse among others are important for future doctors and engineers. When you look around, many of the treatment advances like the MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound etc along with many devices that are used by doctors are created through collaboration of medicine and engineering. The association of NIT, Calicut with Dr Moopen's Medical College and Aster Research Foundation will create an atmosphere of innovation and research through the marriage of technology and medicine. I am hopeful that this association will help Dr. Moopen's Medical College and NIT to produce long-term impact in healthcare delivery through the development of new treatment protocols and devices for the medical industry."

NIT Calicut and DMMC will work jointly to promote education, research, technology development and its translation. This agreement will stimulate quality education and training and thereby develop an ecosystem of shared infrastructure for research, undertake multi-centric trials of various research projects, and promote inter-institutional cooperation. Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well" We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

