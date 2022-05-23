Metal stocks slide; Jindal Steel cracks over 17 pc

Metal stocks faced heavy drubbing on Monday, with Jindal Steel & Power cracking over 17 percent after the government imposed export duties on steel-making raw materials.

Shares of Jindal Steel tumbled 17.40 percent, JSW Steel tanked 13.20 percent and Tata Steel plunged 12.53 percent on the BSE.

Also, NMDC declined by 12.44 percent, SAIL (10.96 percent), Hindalco Industries (3.65 percent), APL Apollo Tubes (3.42 percent), and Vedanta (2.77 percent).

The metal index also tanked 8.33 percent to end at 17,655.22.

Tata Steel was the biggest drag in the Sensex pack.

''Volatility was a hallmark of today's trade. Volatility struck the benchmark Nifty as it was aiming to build on morning gains. Blame it on the Nifty metal index which dropped over 8 percent after the government hiked duty on steel products,'' said Prashanth Tape, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The government has waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry, a move which will lower the cost for the domestic industry and reduce the prices.

Also, to increase domestic availability, the duty on exports of iron ore has been hiked up to 50 percent, and a few steel intermediaries to 15 percent, according to a notification.

The tax on the export of iron ores and concentrates has been hiked to 50 percent, from 30 percent, while that on iron pellets a 45 percent duty has been imposed.

''Markets gave up all its gains in afternoon trade today as it simply could not recover after the export tax imposed on steel products,'' said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex encountered volatility during the day and settled 37.78 points or 0.07 percent lower at 54,288.61.

