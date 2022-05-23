2 dead, 4 injured as vehicle rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Two people were killed and four others were injured when a mini-truck carrying them rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's ​​Bhilwara district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mangilal Meena (30) and Raju Meena (35), Badliyas Station House Officer, Rajendra Kumar said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when a mini truck carrying six people, who were returning after attending a religious program, rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, he said.

Three people with severe injuries have been referred to a hospital in Udaipur while one is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bhilwara, he said.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after the post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the truck parked on the roadside.

