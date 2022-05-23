Didi to delist U.S.-listed shares on NYSE

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Monday it notified the New York Stock Exchange it would delist its shares from the bourse.

Didi plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or after June 2 to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the NYSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)