Three Pak nationals repatriated

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Three Pakistani nationals were repatriated on Monday from India through the Attari-Wagah border transit point, the Pakistan high commission said. ''In close coordination with @ForeignOfficePk as well as the Indian side, 3 Pakistan nationals who were under imprisonment in India, were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border,'' the high commission tweeted. It is understood that the Pakistani nationals were repatriated after they completed jail terms.

In March too, India repatriated three Pakistani prisoners following completion of their prison terms.

