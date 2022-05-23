Left Menu

MP: Man, wife, daughter end lives in Narmadapuram; deceased linked to earlier suicide, say cops

Narmadapuram, May 23 PTI A man, his wife and their teenage daughter were on Monday found hanging in their home in Pipariya in Madhya Pradeshs Narmadapuram, a police official said.The official identified the deceased as Makarand Vishwakarma 40, a daily wage labourer with a local college, his wife Shashi 38 and their daughter Nikita 19.When Vishwakarmass nephew came to their home in VV Giri ward, he did not get a response despite knocking on the door for a long time.

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:49 IST
Narmadapuram, May 23 (PTI) A man, his wife and their teenage daughter were on Monday found hanging in their home in Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, a police official said.

The official identified the deceased as Makarand Vishwakarma (40), a daily wage labourer with a local college, his wife Shashi (38) and their daughter Nikita (19).

''When Vishwakarma's's nephew came to their home in VV Giri ward, he did not get a response despite knocking on the door for a long time. He peeped through a window and found the three hanging and alerted police,'' Station Road Pipariya police station inspector Nikita Wilson told PTI.

''Some time ago, a clerk of the college where Vishwakarma worked had committed suicide and had a left note which said the former had papers due to which he was ending his life. The suicide note of Vishwakarma claims he had no such paper as mentioned by the deceased clerk,'' the official said.

She said she did not have details of what papers were being mentioned in the two suicide notes as the case of the clerk was being probed by the railway police.

