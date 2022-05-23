Jujhar Group plans to hire 1,000 people across verticals this fiscal

Punjab-based Jujhar Group of companies on Monday said it plans to expand its workforce by hiring 1,000 people across verticals this financial year.

The self-funded business house has at present over 3,000 people employed across segments and is now keen to increase its team strength in the country this year, the company said in a release.

The company has its presence in segments such as logistics, transport, hospitality and digital entertainment, among others.

The Group said it will be looking at recruiting talent in the areas such as technology, sales and marketing.

''The group has been actively working towards creating a path for inclusivity and diversity. We are looking to rapidly grow our team and generate employment. Our priority will always be to get people who can grow with us,” said Gurdeep Singh, Founder-Chairman, Jujhar Group.

The group is growing teams that unlock development velocity through ground-up innovation, helping adopt external technology solutions, mergers and acquisitions and improve experimentation, the release said.

''We have invested a lot of time and thought to recruit a highly engaged team that is rallied around the vision to empower our stakeholders and be trustworthy and dependable.

''Our priority has always been to choose someone who can lead and advance the company. Jujhar Group's idea of empowering businesses and accelerating secure growth will be emphasised by the new recruit,'' said Pramod Kumar, Head of Human Resources at Jujhar Group.