US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on banks, growth stocks boost

Updated: 23-05-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, helped by a bounce back in growth and bank stocks, after the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near a grim market milestone at the end of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.99 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31,395.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.06 points, or 0.46%, at 3,919.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.66 points, or 0.37%, to 11,396.28 at the opening bell.

