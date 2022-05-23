TeamLease to invest Rs 100 cr in 2-3 yrs to augment business, expand product portfolio

Human resource company TeamLease on Monday said it will invest over Rs 100 crore over the next 2-3 years to augment its business, expand its product portfolio and extensive technology adoption.

TeamLease currently has products and services including Staffing, Specialized/IT Staffing (TeamLease Digital), HR Tech solutions, Compliance Payroll Outsourcing, Apprenticeship (NETAP), Corporate Training, Degree Apprenticeship and Courses for HEI/Universities (TeamLease EdTech), skill development programs (TeamLease Skills University), HR and Compliance Management Solutions, among others, the company said in a statement.

TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said that over the past two decades, the company's primary focus has been towards putting India to work.

''In this journey, we have not just focused on connecting aspirants to the right employment opportunities but addressed larger concerns around employability or skill deficit and ease of doing regulatory cholesterol. Our acquisitions in the past and the products/services that we have launched have been aligned towards this goal,'' he noted.

He said, the company's endeavours with NETAP, TeamLease EdTech and TeamLease Skills University was a step towards empowering the youth of the country and over the last five years, through its compliance-focused products under the TeamLease RegTech house, it is also contributing towards augmenting the ease of doing business in India, he added.

The company has annually grown at 21 per cent year-on-year over the last decade and recorded annual growth of 32 per cent over the last fiscal.

''By 2030, we are aiming to scale our business by maintaining 20-25 per cent CAGR on revenue and the current investment is towards that goal. We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore to extend our product/service portfolio with adjacencies in specialized verticals of staffing and digital workforce solutions.

''This year we have launched our HR Tech solutions business and are looking forward to scale this further in the future. We are also aiming to become India's largest private employer and world's largest staffing service provider by headcount,'' Reddy added.

