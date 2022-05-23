SBI offers Real Time Xpress Credit on YONO app * The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday introduced Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO.

Xpress Credit is the bank's personal loan product for salaried customers, which will be available digitally.

Under Real Time Xpress Credit, Central/State Government and Defence salaried customers of the bank will no longer require to visit the branch to avail a personal loan, as per a release.

The credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time, it said.

*** HDFC Bank, Retailio partner to launch co-branded credit cards * HDFC Bank and Retailio, a B2B pharma marketplace, have launched a new range of co-branded credit cards.

These credit cards are primarily targeted at chemists and pharmacies in the merchant segment, according to a release.

The credit cards will be available for over 1 lakh customers of Retailio from their existing merchant base as well as to new customers, it said.

*** Tata Capital launches digital 'Loan Against Shares' * Tata Capital Ltd, a financial services company of the Tata Group, has launched a digital Loan Against Shares (LAS).

Customers can avail loans up to Rs 5 crore by pledging their dematerialised shares online which is facilitated by NSDL, a release said.

The entire process, after the required approvals by the respective depository participant, will be completed on the same day.

The loan amount is customised based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer, it said.

*** * BOB Financial, HPCL launch co-branded contactless RuPay Credit Card * * BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), have launched the HPCL BoB co-branded contactless RuPay credit card.

The card is designed to reward customers for spends at HPCL fuel pumps as well as on HP Pay app, according to a release.

It can be used across merchants and ATMs globally through the JCB network, it said.

