Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: FGN89 WEF-PANDEMIC-INDIA India right example for ensuring vaccine equity, stepping up manufacturing: Leaders at WEF Davos: Hailing India for ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the World Economic Forum on Monday said everyone else needs to follow the Indian model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation.

FGN50 PM-LD JAPANESE BUSINESS LEADERS PM Modi meets Japanese business leaders, discusses investment opportunities in India Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday courted top Japanese business leaders, including Masayoshi Son of SoftBank and Osamu Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corp, to discuss investment opportunities India offers in sectors ranging from textiles to automobiles, emerging technologies and startups.

FGN56 WEF-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-ZELENSKYY Zelenskyy calls for maximum sanctions on Russia Davos: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called for ''maximum sanctions'' on Russia, including a ban on all Russian banks, a Russian oil embargo and stopping all trade with Russia.

FGN66 WEF-SWISS-PREZ-MEDIATION Switzerland ready to act as mediator in Ukraine crisis: President Cassis Davos: Switzerland is ready to act as a mediator to facilitate talks and create platforms to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday and condemned Russia's ''war of aggression'' for reducing a sovereign state to rubble and turning cities into graveyards.

DEL19 BIZ-RBI-RATE Expectation of rate hike in next policy 'a no-brainer', says RBI Governor New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday hinted at another interest rate hike in early June to bring down stubbornly high inflation rate which has remained above the tolerance level for the past four months.

DEL29 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets surrender early gains as metal stocks crack; Tata Steel plunges 12 pc Mumbai: Equity indices frittered away a good start to close with modest losses on Monday, pressured by heavy selling in metal stocks after the government imposed export duties on steel-making raw materials to curb soaring prices.

DEL40 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rebounds 15 paise to 77.55 on weak dollar, expected RBI rate hike Mumbai: The rupee recovered from record lows and settled 15 paise higher at 77.55 against the US currency on Monday following a weak dollar in overseas markets and the RBI governor hinting at another rate hike in June to arrest rising inflation.

DCM46 BIZ-WTO-FOOD India wants WTO to allow food export from public stock for intl food aid, humanitarian purposes New Delhi: India wants the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to allow exports of food grains from public stocks for international food aid and for humanitarian purposes, especially on government-to-government basis, an official said on Monday.

DCM48 BIZ-CBIC-CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FM holds discussions with ICAI delegation on fraudulent GST refunds, other issues: CBIC New Delhi: Amid some chartered accountants coming under the scanner for alleged fraudulent GST refunds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with a delegation of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on ''various issues'' on Monday.

DCM9 BIZ-NCLAT-TDS Non-payment of TDS not a ground for initiation of insolvency process: NCLAT New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has held that dues on account of non-payment of TDS can not be a ground to initiate insolvency proceedings against any company.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 170; silver rallies Rs 458 New Delhi: Gold jumped Rs 170 to Rs 50,926 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with firm global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

