Natco Pharma sued by US-based FMC Corporation

Natco Pharma on Monday said US-based FMC Corporation has filed a patent suit against it in the Delhi High Court.

The company would like to update that FMC Corporation has filed a suit for a Process Patent IN 298645 in the Delhi High Court today, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The Patent IN 298645 covers a process to prepare Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR), an insecticide, that is set to expire on December 6, 2025, it noted.

The company has submitted to the Court that its CTPR process does not infringe IN 298645 and that it will launch its CTPR product after August 13, 2022, when the CTPR product patent expires with a non-infringing process, the drug firm said.

The next hearing date in this Suit is July 18, 2022, it added. ​PTI MSS MR MR

