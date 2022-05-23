Left Menu

FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 bn in 2021-22: DPIIT data

It was followed by services USD 7.1 billion, automobile industry USD 7 billion, trading USD 4.5 billion construction infrastructure activities USD 3.3 billion and pharma USD 1.4 billion, the data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:08 IST
FDI equity inflows into India contracted marginally by 1 per cent to USD 58.77 billion during 2021-22, according to official data.

The FDI equity inflows stood at USD 59.63 billion during 2020-21, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

However, total foreign direct investment into India rose by 2 per cent to the ''highest ever'' USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22. Total FDI inflows include equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

During 2021-22, Singapore was at the top with USD 15.87 billion worth of investments. It was followed by the US (USD 10.55 billion), Mauritius (USD 9.4 billion), the Netherlands (USD 4.62 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 3.81 billion), and the UK (USD 1.65 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 14.5 billion during the last fiscal. It was followed by services (USD 7.1 billion), automobile industry (USD 7 billion), trading (USD 4.5 billion) construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 3.3 billion) and pharma (USD 1.4 billion), the data showed.

