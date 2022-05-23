Parle Agro to update infrastructure of fruit processing partners

Beverage company Parle Agro, which owns popular brands such as Frooti and Appy, on Monday said it is updating internal infrastructure and building capacities of its fruit processing partners across India to meet the growing demand.

The company also said that it has completely stopped sourcing apple juice from China and has invested on its processing partners to help them extract their potentials.

''Parle Agro has always sourced fruits from India while importing from China too to meet their apple juice content needs. But now, the company has completely stopped sourcing apple juice imports from China and are sourcing them entirely from India alone through its network of Indian farmers,'' it said in a statement.

Though the company has not shared any specific amount but said it is focusing on augmenting the local economies.

''With the quantum of fruit pulp that we will be procuring from the processors will enable them to run their lines in full capacity and negate losses that they were facing before. Secondly, we are investing in a team at Parle Agro who will streamline and improve the overall process of procuring,'' said Parle Agro CEO Schauna Chauhan.

This team will help upgrade and improve the overall process of procuring which will add more efficiency to their system, enabling the processors to function to their optimum capabilities, she added.

Parle Agro had forayed into the fruit-based category in 1985, beginning with procuring 1,000 MT (million tonnes) of mango fruit from their local fruit processing partners to create the company's popular mango-based drink, Frooti.

''Parle Agro has grown exponentially to currently procuring around 1,50,000 MT of mango fruits ... increasing their consumption of mangoes by 150 times. Parle Agro's range of fruit-based products currently collectively utilise around 2,10,000 MT of fruits collectively,'' it said.

Over the past decade and a half, the company's consumption of fruits has increased five-fold.

''Approximately one-third of the fruit pulp produced in India is consumed by Parle Agro,'' it said.

Parle Agro, the Rs 7,000-crore firm, has 84 manufacturing facilities and operates in fruit juice-based still and sparkling drinks, packaged drinking water and dairy-based beverages under various brands such as Frooti, Appy, Appy Fizz, B-Fizz, SMOODH, Bailley, Bailley Soda Frio, Dhishoom and Bombay 99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)