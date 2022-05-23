Italy looking for two bids for airline ITA as deadline looms -sources
Italy expects to attract at least two rival bids for ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, before the deadline for its part privatisation expires at midnight on Monday, two sources close to the matter said.
Shipping group MSC, which is working with Germany's Lufthansa, is seen as the leading candidate, but a consortium comprising U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines Inc is also expected to make a competitive offer, the sources said. (Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Tim Hepher, Abhijith Ganapavaram; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Germany
- Lufthansa
- Air France-KLM
- U.S.
- Bill Berkrot
ALSO READ
Germany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state
Thomas Cup 2022: India clean sweep Germany 5-0 in opening tie
Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men's team starts campaign with resounding 5-0 win over Germany
Germany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state
Germany's conservatives lead in first exit poll in Schleswig-Holstein state