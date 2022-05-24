U.S. agency issues order to speed baby formula ingredient deliveries

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said late Monday it was issuing a national emergency declaration to waive hours-of-service requirements for commercial vehicle drivers transporting baby formula ingredients and packaging.

The order includes but is not limited to whey, casein, corn syrup and hydrolyzed protein, and containers and packaging for baby formula. A separate declaration first issued in March 2020 covering COVID-19 transportation issues has been repeatedly extended and already covers baby formula.