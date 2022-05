Zelenskyy: Recent attack on Desna killed 87

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says last week's attack on the town of Desna resulted in 87 deaths. Desna is 55 kilometers north of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said the debris removal in Desna, in the Chernihiv region, has been completed and the deaths and destruction were caused by only four missiles. Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address Monday, the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since Feb. 24, Zelenskyy said the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. The vast majority hit civilian targets and there have been more than 3,000 Russian airstrikes over that period, according to Zelenskyy, who said Russia is waging "total war" on his country and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.

