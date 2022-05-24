Left Menu

JSW Energy to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 09:48 IST
JSW Energy to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JSWEnergy)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity shares, bonds, and other such securities during the annual general meeting to be held on June 14.

The proposed resolution, once passed by the shareholders, will enable the company's Board of Directors to issue securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore or it's equivalent in any foreign currency, according to the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The funds would be used to finance the requirements of capital and revenue expenditure, including working capital, to meet the long-term capital requirements of the company and its subsidiaries, among others.

It would also be utilized for joint ventures and affiliates, including investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures, and affiliates, for repayment of the debt, for strengthening the balance sheet of the company, and for any other general corporate purposes.

Further, the resolution would authorize the board to undertake a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for raising capital.

The company also said that an enabling resolution, which was valid for 365 days, was passed by the members at the AGM held on August 4, 2021, for Rs raising 5,000 crores and the amount was raised.

Shares of JSW Energy were marginally down at Rs 309.35 apiece in early trade on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022