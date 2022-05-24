Left Menu

Five of family on way to Kedarnath killed in western UP road crash

Five members of a family, including two children, died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family, including two children, died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in the Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said. "There were around 10 people of the family inside the Mahindra Scorpio and on way to the Kedarnath shrine. The Scorpio hit a truck that was parked along the highway, leading to the death of two children, a woman, and two men on the spot," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

"Five people died in the incident, while another six were left injured after the incident. Of those injured, three have been referred to the medical college in Meerut," Singh said.

The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the ground to oversee relief measures.

Further legal proceedings in the case were also being carried out, the officer added.

