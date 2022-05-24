Left Menu

China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:23 IST
China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,112.37.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.14%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.86%, and the consumer staples sector down 1.08%. ** The real estate index was 0.21% lower and the healthcare sub-index fell 2.45%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares on Tuesday, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of more than 7.5 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) through the Stock Connect program by the midday break. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.33% to 6,928.97, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at 20,187.37.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.95% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.4%. ** Automotive shares shook off the broader market gloom, with a sub-index tracking the sector rising 0.38% after China said it would reduce some passenger car purchase taxes by 60 billion yuan.

** The tax reduction is among a number of steps China's cabinet has pledged to support an economy wracked by widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that are hobbling an already-slowing economy. ** But in a sign of the challenge of controlling the coronavirus, Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end a month-old outbreak in the capital.

** News of the tax measures helped to lift Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd up 5.28% in Hong Kong, making it the top gainer on the Hang Seng. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6599 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.6488.

($1 = 6.6603 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022