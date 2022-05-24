Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:28 IST
Local train services on Mumbai's harbour line disrupted due to power issue; office-goers face delays
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Local train services on the harbor line in Mumbai were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to power issues, according to a Central Railway official.

Following the disruption, several passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbor line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour.

Later, the local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on the route got overcrowded, some passengers said. The Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbor corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the ''overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am''.

The power issue was later resolved and the upline services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said.

Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the harbor line, on which trains ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

