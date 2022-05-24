Left Menu

Venus Pipes shares rise over 3.5 pc in debut trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:13 IST
Venus Pipes shares rise over 3.5 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes on Tuesday opened for trade on bourses with a gain of over 3.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 332.

The stock listed at Rs 335, a rise of 2.76 per cent, on the BSE. It further gained 7.89 per cent to Rs 351.75.

At the NSE, the shares of the company opened at Rs 337.50, up 3.52 per cent.

The initial public offer of Venus Pipes and Tubes was subscribed 16.31 times earlier this month.

The IPO of 50,74,100 equity shares had a price range of Rs 310-326 per share.

The Gujarat-based company is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel pipes and tubes.

The company, under the brand name Venus, supplies its products for application in diverse sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper and oil and gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022