4 dead, 5 injured as bus rams into truck in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and five injured as a private bus in which they were traveling rammed into a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the bus carrying nearly 50 passengers was on its way to Kanpur from Rajkot, Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural), Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

The deceased were identified as Virendra, Narayan, Jitendra Singh, and Jitu, Sagar said.

Prima facie, the driver lost control of the bus when he stuck his neck out of the window to spit tobacco, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Simliya, Netra Pal Singh said, adding that he is on the run.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

