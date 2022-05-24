Hoonartek Appoints Mr. Peeyoosh Pandey as Global CEO

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Peeyoosh Pandey has been appointed as the Global CEO of Hoonartek, a leader in enterprise transformation, lending & decisioning, cloud migration, and data engineering in partnership with Ab Initio, Snowflake, Aerospike & Experian. Hoonartek's new appointment is aimed at scaling its operations globally, driving deeper client and employee engagement while charting the roadmap for the next level of growth of the organisation. With a highly successful career of over the 25 years, Peeyoosh will be leading Hoonartek's growth through its next phase. ''I am delighted to welcome Peeyoosh as the new Global CEO of our company. We are looking for him to be the catalyst of the next phase of Hoonartek working with our knowledgeable team,'' said Amit Raj on behalf of the Founder Directors. He further added, ''Peeyoosh's proven leadership and extensive Global experience of building customer-centric businesses would provide the right ingredients for the organisation to grow and strengthen its position in the IT world. He has demonstrated his prowess in technology, leading business growth & sales, new business acquisitions, and building executive relationships. We believe his experience will help propel Hoonartek to emerge as the leading niche IT player globally.'' Hoonartek is on a mission to empower its clients in banking and telecom with solutions that liberate their data and empower their knowledge workers, provide pinpoint insights, lower costs, ensure compliance, protect revenues, and guarantee business continuity. They have a long list of Global and domestic customers such as Abrdn, STC, Experian Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Cards. On the news of his appointment, Peeyoosh said, ''I am extremely humbled and excited about my new role with Hoonartek. I believe Hoonartek has a supremely skilled leadership team and a robust business infrastructure. It has empowered enterprises globally through intelligent, creative, and insightful services for data integration, data analytics, and data visualization. As the IT industry undergoes aggressive technological transitions, I want to make Hoonartek the superior choice of those customers who seek a trusted partner of vision, value, and integrity.'' Peeyoosh is a passionate senior leader with a proven track record of building businesses from scratch. Before this, he was with Persistent Systems as SVP and head of APAC and MEA business for close to 13 years. He is a veteran of the IT services industry, having worked with Wipro and TCS. His business included customers across BFSI, Healthcare, and ISV, focusing on Cloud, Security, Salesforce.com, and Digital Transformation. He thrives on building deep executive relationships and long-standing customer engagements. About Hoonartek Hoonartek is a Global systems integrator with a track record of delivering high-performance data products, platforms, and solutions. These solutions include lending, analytics, visualization, data fabric, modernization, and custom solutions for integration with real-time streaming data at scale. Hoonartek's comprehensive services portfolio covers end-to-end implementation and managed services. The key to its success has been to align with customers' strategic business objectives. Hoonartek delivers solutions to its Global telecom, financial services, and digital clients from its centres in India, Malaysia, Europe, the US, and South Africa. Hoonartek is a recipient of outstanding customer and partner reviews for its Innovative, Flexible, and Dedicated approach to service delivery. The company has an outcome-oriented delivery culture that embraces change, empowerment, and trust to establish long-term and valuable relationships with its employees, customers, and partners. www.hoonartek.com. PWR PWR

