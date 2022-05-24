PedalStart Launches an Internal Company Fund of 2.5 Cr. for Early StageStartups

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) PedalStart, a sector agnostic platform-driven startup accelerator and founders’ community platform launched an Internal Company Fund of 2.5 cr for early stage start-ups. The fund is to help startups move ahead with their journey smoothly without struggling for experiments, team building and survival.

In the next 6-9 months PedalStart will invest these funds in early stagestartups based on the founder's performance and passion. PedalStart selection criteria will not be biased based on founder’s background and pedigree, rather it will be more on Idea, Founders/Founding Team Commitments and Achievements. PedalStart will not only invest but also help founders in their 0-1 journey specifically in building a founding team, Strategies for POC/MVP/MSP and in further funding rounds.

Recently, the company organized a Hustlers’ Mela, Free offline open interaction forum for selective startup founders (at execution level) to connect with investors, successful founders, domain experts and budding founders to make one of its kind announcements.

After successfully conducting Hustlers’ Mela where over 400+ applications received and 150+ selective early stagestartup founders, 10+ Angel Investors, 5 Domain Experts and 4 Micro VC firms joined the event and interacted with founders. PedalStart shared that they will conduct a series of Hustlers’ Mela every 2 months and small founders interaction meetup every month.

PedalStart has also announced the launch of “Budding Founders Community” (live on playstore) a startup enthusiast and founders community platform to learn and work on some exciting ideas, build some super connections with experienced ex-founders, successful startup founders and investors. Founders can also potentially on-board some of best entrepreneurial mind set as founding team members for their startups and startup enthusiasts get some great opportunity to connect with great ideas and passionate founders.

Commenting on the announcement, Manas Pal, Founder, PedalStart said, “The journey of every startup is difficult. We at PedalStart are trying to smooth it as much as possible through solving 2 major problems of any startup: initial guidance and funds. Through these initiatives we will be addressing both the problems. Going forward, every 2 months we will be organizing Hustlers’ Mela for startups where we would love to explore some passionate early-stage startup founders.” Since inception, PedalStart has guided 1,000+ startup enthusiasts and worked actively on 80 startup ideas out of which 20 have already reached the POC (Proof of Concept) stage and 4 have received investment commitments from angel investors and micro-VCs. Moreover, the company has also on boarded 30+ successful startup founders and domain experts from the Indian startup ecosystem. With a vision to enable early-stage startup founders in their journey, PedalStart, is connecting and working with 200+ startup founders, solving the actual problem statement and some standard patterns of the ecosystem.

About PedalStart Launched in 2021, PedalStart is a platform, solving a single major problem statement of the ecosystem, which is building startup founders. The platform helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, successful startup founders, domain experts and angel investors. The team at PedalStart uses real-life experiences over the traditional theoretical knowledge, to build startup founders.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)