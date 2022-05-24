DJT Financial Services Disburses over INR 5 Crore to over 1,500 Female Entrepreneurs in 5 Months

Plans to support over 30,000+ female entrepreneurs over the next 12 months, with disbursement amounting to over 100 crore New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India DJT Financial Services, targets first-time lady entrepreneurs, who are aspiring to create an income of their own and be the breadwinners in the family, together with their spouses. During Q3 & Q4 FY21, DJT Financial Services have disbursed over INR 10 crore to over 3300+ ambitious lady entrepreneurs. In addition, over the following 12 months, they plan to support over 30,000 female entrepreneurs, with disbursement amounting to over INR 100 Crores. For a new customer, the typical loan amount starts at INR 30,000 and can go up to INR 1,00,000.

Akash Anand, Managing Director, DJT Financial Services said, “First-time entrepreneurs need resilient efforts, capital support, and genuine guidance. Most struggle with financial deficits and even a small loan can prove to be transformative for their business pursuits. DJT Financial Services aims to assist such ambitious entrepreneurs in their growth and expansion by helping them earn a financially independent livelihood for themselves. Currently, we are focusing on first-time lady entrepreneurs, who are looking to earn an income of their own along with their spouses.” DJT Financial Services began operations in the MFI segment after the first COVID-19 wave in September 2020, recognising the fact that the pandemic had a serious impact on people who were underbanked, living in rural areas of the country, and could not receive government assistance. As a result, the company decided to grant loans to residents in western Uttar Pradesh in order to help revive economic activity in the area.

DJT Financial Services presently operates Eight offices in cities of western Uttar Pradesh and is planning to add two offices every month in the current Financial Year, 16 more Branches by end of 2022, and a total of 24 branches in Uttar Pradesh.

About FinServ DJT FinServ aims to provide support for business growth. We offer various loans to Individual’s & business owners to fulfil their smallest of working capital requirements instantly. We are deliberately involved in micro finance and focuses to provide financial services in the unserved areas in a sustainable, ethical, and profitable manner. Our mission is to provide major portion of loan to agricultural, production, manufacturing and business for micro, small and medium enterprises. We try to align the positive impact on the under-banked segments of society by providing designed products and services to lead economic empowerment by bringing them into the national mainstream.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)