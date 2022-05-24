Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses and took a ride in one of them.

''These are your buses. Please take care of them, don't make them dirty,'' he urged people while interacting with reporters.

The Delhi government allocated Rs 1,862 crore for getting electric buses over the next 10 years. The Centre has provided Rs 150 crore.

Kejriwal said the target is to get 2,000 electric buses in a year. Asked about the Centre's fund, he said ''We are thankful to the Centre. We give them the credit. Work should happen in Delhi.'' The chief minister flagged off the buses from the Indraprastha Depot and boarded one of them to reach the Rajghat Bus Depot. He was accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

Kejriwal also welcomed new Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said, ''We will work together to take Delhi to new heights.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

