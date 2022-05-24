Ketogen Superfoods launches Protein-packed smoothies

Nutrition Company Ketogen Superfoods has just launched a new collection of protein-rich smoothies and the ready-to-blend recipes are packed with 20 different superfoods.

Nutrition Company Ketogen Superfoods has launched an organic plant-based high protein Lean Smoothie. The smoothie is a blend of natural sources of protein and over 20 Superfoods - Green Tea, Ashwagandha, Beet Root, Oats, Green Coffee, Cinnamon, MCT Powder, Pea Protein Isolate, Brown Rice Protein, Papaya, Enzyme, Pineapple Enzyme, Natural Cocoa Powder and Stevia.

It contains high fiber content that helps to reduce constipation and toxins in the colon, which will help boost your immune system and overall health. It also includes a potent mix of rare herbs and essential vitamins that can boost your metabolism and encourage weight loss.

The plant-based lean smoothie is a vegetarian, lactose, and gluten-free supplement that helps to support a healthy weight and contains enzymes like papain and bromelain that help with faster and better digestion.

Speaking about the launch, Founder Abhishek Gagneja stated, “Since many of our customers want to amp up protein intake for weight loss and muscle gain, we wanted to create new smoothies that not only tasted good but also contained extra protein.'' ''It is India’s first Plant-based Lean Smoothie and Meal Replacement that helps you get in shape, boost energy levels, and maintain a lean and fit body. With 18gm protein it will keep you full, aid in weight loss, and fuel your muscles'', he added.

About: Ketogen.in understands being healthy is a journey not a destination and hence they provide right guidance through certified dietitians with all the products. Also all the products are formulated by combining ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and science. The products are transparently labelled and have no hidden chemicals in garb of proprietary formulations. Website: https://www.ketogen.in/ PWR PWR

