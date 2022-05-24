Left Menu

Copper futures slip amid muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:36 IST
Copper futures on Tuesday fell by Rs 5.45 to Rs 776.75 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 5.45 or 0.7 per cent to Rs 776.75 per kg in a business turnover of 1,137 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

