Zinc futures down on muted demand

24-05-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell by 0.92 percent to Rs 323.60 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded lower by Rs 3 or 0.92 percent at Rs 323.60 per kg in 611 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices.

