Cricket bowls over the metaverse in a first of its kind gamified world Sportsverse

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/GPRC): Metalok, a company that specialises in the working of the metaverse via blockchain technology announces Sportsverse.cricket, India's first gaming platform made to change and enhance the way fans experience cricket. Through Sportsverse, cricket fans get to watch live matches and trade-in fan tokens of ten cricket teams. Investment in fan tokens happens via cryptocurrency.

Mohit Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Metalok Media, the parent company of Sportsverse further explains, "Fans can watch the cricket match live, in a manner similar to how one watches stocks on a business channel or a trading terminal. Fans then trade their favourite team fan tokens against each and every action, even on each and every ball.

After fans have watched and traded it's time to earn. Earning of course is based on risk capacity, appetite and realisation of short term and long-term P&L. As for what occurs when the match or series comes to an end Mohit Goel CEO and Co-Founder Metalok Media says, "This is where the beauty comes in. After the series comes to an end, we reward our fans with an 11th token. It is a company utility token similar to a bonus share given by companies. With this 11th token, loyal fans can enjoy other sports that will be a part of Sportsverse."

While Sportsverse is focussing on cricket for the moment, plans are in place to include the popular sports around the world in Sportsverse. As for how Sportsverse is different from other online sports platforms like fantasy leagues & online betting platforms etc.

Mohit Goel CEO and Co-Founder of Metalok says, "Here what is different is that we have introduced Blockchain and crypto technology. While fans are watching the match instead of strategising as they do on other similar platforms, here it is the formula of trading." Another key difference is Sportsverse.cricket is not a betting platform.

As part of the initial launch event giveaway, Sportsverse.cricket is giving away free team fan tokens to each and every individual. Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital asset, not a legal tender and is subject to market risk. Trading in crypto-assets may not be appropriate for all investors and you should seek independent financial advice if necessary. Sportsverse shall not be liable for any such risks or adverse outcomes.

