Philippines revises 2022 GDP growth target to 7%-8%
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines has revised its 2022 gross domestic product growth target to 7.0%-8.0% from the previous range of 7.0%-9.0%, the government said on Tuesday
It also slightly lowered the budget deficit target to 7.6% of GDP from 7.7%, among revisions that it said took into account the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's slowdown, and monetary normalisation in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Russia
- United States
- Philippines
Advertisement