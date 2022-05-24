Philippines revises 2022 GDP growth target to 7%-8%

The Philippines has revised its 2022 gross domestic product growth target to 7.0%-8.0% from the previous range of 7.0%-9.0%, the government said on Tuesday

It also slightly lowered the budget deficit target to 7.6% of GDP from 7.7%, among revisions that it said took into account the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's slowdown, and monetary normalisation in the United States.

