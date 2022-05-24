Maha: 2 tourists dead as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast
Two people died after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Malvan coast in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Tuesday, police said.
The boat was carrying nearly 20 tourists, who were returning after scuba-diving, a police official said.
The boat capsized mid-sea off the Malvan coast at Tarkarli, a popular beach destination, and the tourists fell into the waters, he said.
After being alerted, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the tourists from the waters.
The visitors were rushed to a rural hospital in Maval where two of them were declared dead before admission, the official said, adding that another person was in a serious condition. The deceased persons hailed from Akola and Pune, he said.
