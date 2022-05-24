Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves EV policy

The Rajasthan government has approved the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy REVP to encourage EVs in the state.The government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 40 crore for the State Goods and Services Tax SGST reimbursement on the purchase of such vehicles.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved this policy, and its implementation will reduce the pollution caused by diesel and petrol vehicles in the state, an official statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:27 IST
The Rajasthan government has approved the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) to encourage EVs in the state.

The government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 40 crore for the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) reimbursement on the purchase of such vehicles.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved this policy, and its implementation will reduce the pollution caused by diesel and petrol vehicles in the state, an official statement said. Gehlot had announced the introduction of the Electric Vehicle Policy in the budget for 2019-20. He said that the state government is committed to encourage the operation of all types of e-vehicles.

The state government has announced to reimburse Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 SGST amount for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 to 20,000 for the purchase of three-wheelers according to the battery capacity of the vehicle. E-vehicles have been kept out of the purview of Motor Vehicle Tax in the state.

