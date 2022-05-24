Sharp unveils a new affordable A3 Mono Multifunctional Printer for smaller workspaces

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, launched a new Monochrome Multifunctional Printer- AR-7024, a new addition to the expanding portfolio of document and workspace solutions by Sharp. The new 3 in 1 document solution, an entry-level MFP from Sharp, is targeted at the small and medium businesses, who are increasingly looking for a compact & cost-effective document system to address their routine documentation needs - including Copying, Printing, and Scanning documents.

The latest offering was unveiled at the Sharp National Dealer Meet in Hyderabad, with more than 100 channel partners from across India in presence. The new MFP comes with a built-in full-color A3 scanner and a button manager that helps optimize repeat tasks and improve overall productivity and efficiency. The button manager lets an individual adjust settings such as scan resolution and allows users to pre-assign applications such as email, Microsoft Word, and OCR to the six menu buttons on the MFP control panel.

The MFP comes with a print speed of 24 PPM, well equipped to support the needs of a busy small office. With the introduction of AR-7024 in the entry-level category, Sharp new product lineup includes eight different models, ranging from 22 PPM to 35 PPM, to cater to distinct document needs for SMEs, large corporates, and enterprises. These new models are designed to be energy efficient and best serve the document requirements for BFSI, Government Institutes, Healthcare, Education, e-commerce, and logistics verticals. Commenting on the launch, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, "At Sharp, we continue to work on building a range of innovative business solutions to help create a smart office -unlocking productivity and efficiency. Over the years, we have built an extensive portfolio of products to meet every day workspace challenges and to enable a safe work environment. With the business creed of sincerity and creativity, we are bringing advanced functionality, impressive quality, and a host of productivity features within reach of every small workgroup, SME, Corporate and Large Enterprises, helping them achieve their true potential. This year, we are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Document Business, a milestone only made possible with the unrelenting support from our users and business partners."

The AR-7024 offers an expandable paper supply with the option to increase the capacity up to 1,850 sheets. Copying is just as quick and easy as printing. The first copy-out time of 6.4 seconds eliminates unnecessary delays from multiple short-run jobs. In addition, the MFP comes with useful copying functions, including ID Card Copy, Rotation sort, and admin utility software - Sharp Remote Device Manager (SRDM) for device management. Other Multifunctional printers launched at the event included BP-20M22T/ BP-20M24T/ BP- 20M28T/ BP-20M31T catering to BFSI, Logistics, E-Commerce & Government with the capabilities of Network & Duplex. In addition sharp also introduced BP-30M28T/ BP-30M31 and BP-30M35T models meant for Corporates, Institutions and Government with the capabilities of Touch, Wifi, Cloud Connect and advanced data security features.

The price for new range of MFPs starts from MRP Rs. 81884 onwards and will be available for direct purchase and through authorised channel partners. At the National Dealers meet, Sharp showcased the complete product portfolio, including Smart Office, Smart Visual, and 3D Secure - Total Workspace Protection solutions. The Sharp portfolio includes a range of multifunction printers from entry-level to advanced MFPs, interactive and non-interactive displays for workspaces, and commercial signages, alongside a range of Dynabook laptops.

Sharp also featured some of the recently launched products and innovations. These included a Naturizer Sanitizer Maker, an instant surface disinfectant that removes 99 per cent bacteria, virus, mold, and odor in Just 1 minute - with proven efficacy, as per a scientific test conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. In addition, Sharp's Workspace Procat- a photocatalyst liquid sprayed on the surfaces and walls reacts to light energy and effectively decomposes adhering bacteria, virus, mold, and odor organically, providing 24X7 protection.

Another highlight from the showcase included a Commercial Air Purifier with patented Plasmacluster technology that mimics mother nature and generates the same positive & negative ions present in nature to enable a safe and productive workplace. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

